|
|
Dolores (Mangan) Zaccari
Manalapan - Dolores (Mangan) Zaccari passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020.
Dolores was born in Long Branch, NJ to Mildred and William Mangan. She grew up in Roselle before settling in Manalapan. She is survived by her loving husband Leo; her devoted children Gail, Paul (Biz), James and Leo; granddaughter Angela (Robin); her sister Gail Morse and cousin Patricia Vanger as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, February 4 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Freeman Funeral Home, 344 Rte 9 North, Manalapan. Mass of Catholic burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 58 Main Street, Englishtown, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at St Gabriel's Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleums, 549 Route 520, Marlboro.
For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St Thomas More RC Church, Manalapan NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020