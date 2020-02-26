Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church
Whiting , NJ
View Map
Whiting - Dolores (Chorba) Zavatsky, Whiting NJ, passed away on February 26, 2020 in Care One at Holmdel. She would have been 86 years old on March 4th. She was born and raised in Exeter, Pa. She married her husband Joseph in 1955 and they moved to New Jersey, living in Woodbridge for many years before moving to Whiting in 1997. She worked at Carborundum in Keasbey, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and spending time with her family. She had a passion for animals and donated too many animal organizations. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph and her sister Rose Marie Pillets. She is survived by her daughter Debi and her husband Michael of East Brunswick, her son Joseph and his wife Kathy of Lumberton, grandsons Shane and Dylan Mullin and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Liz, Octavia, Joann and staff at Care One for their special care. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Woodbridge Animal Shelter, 2 George Frederick Plaza, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 PM and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759. Mass will follow at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church in Whiting at 10:45 AM. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
