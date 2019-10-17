Services
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Pius X Church
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Cemetery
Langhorne, PA
Domenic J. Frangella Obituary
Domenic J. Frangella

Forked River - Domenic J. Frangella, born April 16, 1957, entered eternal life on October 15, 2019, with his wife and daughter by his side.

Domenic was the definition of a fighter, facing many health issues from the young age of 34. Despite his battles, he lived his life the way he wanted, with a passion for fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a hard worker, so when his health forced him into early retirement, he volunteered for Samaritans at St. Pius X Church. Although things like the outdoors and Philly sports made him smile, his greatest joy was being a Papa to his five grandchildren, with a sixth one on the way. Domenic was an inspiration and well-loved by all who met him.

Domenic was predeceased by his father, Gennaro Frangella, and sister Debra Penn.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Roseann; son David and his wife Jaime, and their children Luca, Leah; daughter Karly and her husband Adam Birosik, and their children Aribella, Aaron, Kira; son Sam and his wife Lauren. He is also survived by his mother, Esther Frangella; sister Gerry and her husband Rob Gager; brother Thomas; brother-in-law Robert Penn; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday 1-5 pm at the Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River. Relatives and friends may arrive at the funeral home Monday 9 am; a funeral mass will be celebrated 10 am at Saint Pius X Church. Burial will be Tuesday 11am at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, PA. For additional information or to leave condolences for the family please visit ww.laytons.net.

In Lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Domenic's name to St Pius X Samaritans.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
