|
|
Domenick DeLucia, Sr.
Freehold - Domenick DeLucia Sr. 95, of Freehold Twp., passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in North Bergen, NJ and worked as a laborer for H & R Johnson of Keyport for 38 years prior to his retirement. Mr. DeLucia was a WWII Army veteran. He enjoyed hunting, bowling and the Freehold Racetrack and making Sunday dinners for his family.
Domenick was predeceased by his wife, Madine in 2009 and 11 siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Costa of Jackson; son and daughter-in-law, Domenick DeLucia, Jr. and Polly of Freehold; son and daughter-in-law; Michael and Bunny DeLucia of Freehold; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Bob Biddle of Jackson; 12 grandchildren, Donna, Chipper, Daphne, Domenick III, Nicole, Gina, Chris, Michael, Kristy, Lisa, Becky and Ryan; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 4-8pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, 10 am at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Freehold. Interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Freehold Twp.
To find directions or leave a message of condolence, visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020