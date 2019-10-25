|
Dominic Macolino
Berkeley Township - Dominic Macolino of Toms River, NJ, died at his home on October 17, 2019, at the age of 89. Born in Paterson, NJ on October 11, 1930 to Ferdinando (1890-1976) and Teresina Macolino (1897-1977), he was the fifth of nine children. Survived by his loving wife Carmela (nee Trasente) of 61 years. Father of Gerald F. Macolino (Marcie) of Philadelphia, Michael J. Macolino (Lee Anne) of Woodbury, NJ, and Lisa Ann Macolino of Hamilton, NJ. Grandfather of Sarah, Thomas, Peter and Rachel Macolino. Also survived by sisters Antoinette Morici, Jeanne DiNardo and brother Marino Macolino. Predeceased by brothers Salvatore and Alfredo, and sisters Brigita Calzaretta, Elinore Schwab and Alma Williams.
After Dom received his high school diploma in 1948 from Eastern High School in Paterson, he began working at Spotless Cleaners and Dyers in Ridgewood, NJ where he continued for the next 50 years. He interrupted his work career by enlisting in the Air Force in 1951, receiving a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal, and was honorably discharged in 1955.
From his teenage years, Dom was an accomplished, self-taught jazz piano player. At the age of 18 he joined the Duke Edwards Orchestra, and also played during his years in the Air Force. Later he joined the Dan Bartel (Barteluce) Quartet with which he played for 15 years.
Dom and Carmela moved their young family to Ringwood, NJ in 1965. They were active in Marriage Encounter and Pre-Cana ministries in their church for many years. When they retired to Toms River in 2001, he was active in First United Methodist Church of Toms River as well as the bowling league, Men's Club where he served as president for 10 years, and Bocce Club. He was devoted to his wife and children, never missing a play, concert or sporting event.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Toms River, 129 Chestnut St., Toms River, NJ, 08753. Family will receive guests at 10:00 followed by a service at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers donations in Dominic's name may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019