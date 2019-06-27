Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
Interlaken - Dominic Ravaschiere, age 85 of Interlaken, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his daughters home in Colts Neck. Mr. Ravaschiere was born in West Wyoming, PA and was a life resident of Interlaken. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's of the Assumption in Deal and served our Country honorably in the US Army. Mr. Ravaschiere was a self-employed Attorney for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Ravaschiere; two daughters and a son in law, Robyn Belluardo, Pamela and Ralph Divino; a son and daughter in law, Nicholas and Patty Ravaschiere; his sister, Anita Walsh; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28 from 5 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral; Saturday, 9 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish, 380 Division Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolences may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019
