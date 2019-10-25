|
|
Dominic T Musone
Leonardo - Dominic T. Musone, age 96, of Atlantic Highlands, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at his daughter's home in Leonardo . Dominic was born in Yonkers, NY, in 1923, moved to Hazlet, NJ in 1956, and finally settled in Atlantic Highlands in 1963 where he resided for 54 years with his wife Fran and raised their five daughters.
He served his country honorably and proudly in the Navy during World War II where he served aboard the LST Tarawa in the Pacific. He was employed by AIG in New York City for his entire career from 1947 - 1998. He was very involved in politics in Atlantic Highlands and a member of St. Agnes parish, where he sang in the choir for 30 years. He loved music and enjoyed singing and playing his ukulele. After his retirement, he and his wife Fran enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. He was famous for his Sunday morning family breakfasts which he prepared for over 40 years.
In the last two and a half years of his life, he was lovingly cared for by his daughter Jeanne in Leonardo, where he lived very comfortably in her home. He enjoyed reading the Wall Street Journal and the Asbury Park Press and discussing current events with his brother in law and best friend Tom Muscenti. He maintained an active mind until his last days.
He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Frances Castelli Musone and his son-in-law Anthony Zero. He is survived by five daughters: Elizabeth and her husband Paul Sully of Navesink, NJ, Catherine and her husband Richard Bradley of Locust, NJ, Jeanne Merker of Leonardo, NJ, Roseanne and her husband Richard Tierney of Middletown, NJ and Margaret Zero of Navesink, NJ. He is a proud grandfather of nine grandchildren, one great grandchild and one on the way.
The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 29 at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Bayview Cemetery, Leonardo following the mass.
Calling hours will be Monday, October 28 from 05:00-08:00 at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019