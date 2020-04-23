Services
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Dominic V. Angelini


1922 - 2020
Dominic V. Angelini Obituary
Dominic V. Angelini

Seaside Park - Dominic V. Angelini, 98, died peacefully on April 22, 2020 at the Bartley Healthcare Nursing Home, Jackson, NJ. He was interred in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Dominic was born on April 21, 1922 in Trenton, NJ where he grew up. He lived in Ewing Twp., NJ and summered in Seaside Park, NJ for 38 years before moving permanently to Seaside Park. Dominic was a communicant of St. Catherine of Sienna RCCC, Seaside Park for 60 years.

He retired in 1980 as plant manager of the Edward Marshall Boehm Porcelain Studios, Trenton, NJ. In 1984, with his late wife Concetta, he opened and operated The Church Galleries, Inc. in Silverton, NJ retiring in 2000. Dominic served in the US Army European Theatre during WWII from 1943-1946 as a PFC in the 264th Infantry 1 Co., 66th Division and 42nd Divisions. He was awarded The Purple Heart and The Bronze Star. He attended the Colorado School of Mines while in service. He had many interests throughout his life including his first career as a home builder. He was a porcelain art restorer, artist, gardener, songwriter and pianist, boater and master craftsman specializing in Williamsburg furniture reproductions. During his 90's at the Orchards Assisted Living, he painted wild birds using acrylics and won the HCANJ Calendar Art contest for the month of November 2018.

Dominic was predeceased by his wife, Concetta Castoro Angelini; his parents, Gertrude B. and Virgilio E. Angelini; two siblings, Mary DiIorio and Dante; and his son-in-law, Joseph D. Bara, Esq. He is survived by his five children, Jilltrude Barba, Rosa A. Fisher and her husband Bob, Virgil M. and his wife Margaret, Don C., Dr. S. Joseph and his wife Darlene; ten grandchildren, Johanna Barba Jones, Esq. and her husband Dale, Dr. Michael A. Fisher, Meredith C. Akery and her husband Joshua, Matthew V. Angelini and Kelly Green, Don Paul Angelini and his fiancé Julie Susi, Maria Angelini Spektor and her husband David, Courtney and Chloe Angelini; and six great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Alex Angelini, Sophia and Dominic Jones, Leland Fern Akery and Tessa A. Spektor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dominic's name to the Military Order of the Purple Heart (purpleheart.org). Condolences may be offered at www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
