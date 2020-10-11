Dominick Anthony Cipollone
Lakewood - Dominick Anthony Cipollone, of Lakewood, New Jersey, passed away at home on Saturday, October 10th. He was 70. Dominick was born on January 22nd, 1950, in New York City, New York and was raised in the Bronx. Following a long career with the telephone service, Dominick worked at Gammon Technical. After retirement, he enjoyed part-time work in the produce department at the local Shop Rite.
Dominick was an avid Yankees and Vikings fan. He enjoyed daily long walks on the beach, crossword puzzles, and Ring Dings for breakfast. It should also be noted that he loved Brian Piccolo, and that he was an "excellent driver". To his family and friends, Dominick will be remembered as a beloved curmudgeon with a big heart.
Dominick was predeceased by his wife Patricia Russo Cipollone, his parents Dominic and Caterina Cipollone, brother Anthony, and sister Rose Nobilione. He is survived by his loving companion Colleen Schaad, his daughter Dominique and son-in-law Eric Gross, as well as beloved grandchildren Hannah and Mackenzie. Additionally, he is survived by step-children Sean and Jacqui Abrams. He is also survived by his sister Mary Hill and sister-in-law Eileen Kelly Cipollone, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11am-1pm at Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A Graveside Service will be held following visitation at 1:30pm at St. Anne Cemetery in Wall, NJ. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
.