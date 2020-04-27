|
Dominick "Pie" Arnone
Neptune City, NJ - Dominick Arnone, affectionately known as "Pie", finally put his arms around his beloved son, "Little Dom", who tragically passed at 13 years old in 1980; and his late wife of 61 years, Phyllis; as he peacefully made his journey home to the Lord, on April, 14, 2020. He was 92 years old.
Dominick was born in Neptune, NJ. The only son of the seven children born to Ignizio and Lena Arnone, who both emigrated from Agrigento, Sicily.
As a star athlete at Neptune High School, Dominick was part of the All-State Scarlet Fliers' basketball team. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Airforce and was honorably discharged after serving our country during the Korean War.
Dominick and Phyllis started a successful landscaping business, Arnone Landscaping, in 1955, serving the jersey shore area. They raised their children in Neptune City and Arnone Landscaping is still in operation today by his son, Charles (Chuckie) Arnone.
Dominick will be remembered as a doting grandfather to his four grandchildren. He was a lover of animals and plants; a coach to many "ballers" from the Neptune area; a mentor to local landscapers and a fan of the Collingswood Auction. He loved trips to the Caribbean; day jaunts to the Asbury Park Boardwalk; where he frequently took the kids to ride the carousel at Palace Amusements and visit the Fun House. He enjoyed sitting on his daughter Connie's porch drinking a Budweiser and hanging with one of the family dogs. Dom made his marinara sauce with fresh basil and ravioli until his 92nd year. He will always be remembered as a man of integrity.
Dominick was spoiled and loved till the end by his family that survives him. His son and daughter-in-law; Charles and Celestine Arnone and their children; Kiel Arnone, Cassie and her husband Chad; his daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Dutch Atkins, and their children; singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins and her husband Ryan, Courtney (who was his neighbor), and Chris Atkins and Scott Atkins; his three surviving sisters; Angie Napolitano, Mamie Brown and Nancy Francese. He is also surivived by countless nieces and nephews and his godson, Freeholder, Tom Arnone.
Dominick will be buried on April 29th in a private small service. A mass and memorial service celebrating his life will be announced on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in his name to: Neptune City First Aid Squad,97 West Sylvania Ave, Neptune City, N.J. 07753
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020