|
|
Dominick Iannelli
Lakehurst - Dominick Michael Iannelli, 77, of Lakehurst passed away Friday April 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newark, Dominick had lived East Orange and Edison before moving to Lakehurst in 1972. Dominick was a Security Technician for over 30 years working for Supreme Security in Union and most recently and retiring from Matrix Security Systems in Somerset. Dominick proudly served his country as a member of the US Army National Guard. Dominick had a love of Shooting and also the NY Yankees.
Dominick is survivied by his loving wife Betty (Helmstetter) of 53 years and his two devoted daughters Diana Gregg and her husband John III and Laura Iannelli, his two grandchildren Dominick and Kayla Gregg, his sister Mary Iannelli and his brother Joseph Iannelli.
A visitation will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019 at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester, NJ 08759 from 4-8 pm with services to begin at 7 pm. Cremation will be private. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019