Dominick Laurino
Eatontown - Dominick Laurino, 95, of Eatontown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with his family and his companion, Pura "Toni" Roberts by his side.
For many years Dominick lived on his farm, the former Laurino Farm, Sycamore Avenue, Tinton Falls. He was born and raised in Oceanport and graduated from Red Bank High School. He served in WWII with the 491st Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion that landed on Normandy Beach.
He owned and operated an excavation business with his beloved brother Eddie for over 50 years.
Dominick is predeceased by his parents, Edward Laurino Sr and Mary Laurino; his brothers John, Edward Jr. and Robert and his sisters Frances and Mary. He is survived by his loving sons Gary and his wife Lynn Laurino and John Laurino and his partner John Bonica; his sister Nancy Kivett and his five grandchildren Michael, Genna, Daniel, Matthew and Jacob. He is also survived by his cousins Robert Laurino and Lorraine Govoni and his nephews Karl Perry, Bill Kivett and Robert Laurino and nieces Carol Byrnes, Lee Laurino, Susan Howard and Anne Abbott.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. Interment will take place on Friday, May 17th at 10 am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Wall St, W. Long Branch, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019