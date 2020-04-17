|
Dominick Marino
Brick - Dominick Marino known as Don or Donny Marino, 61 of Brick Township passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Don was born and raised in North Bergen, NJ and later moved to Brick, NJ.
Don's current position was President of the Professional Firefighters Association of NJ (PFANJ), and assistant football coach at Brick Township High School.
He was a genuine leader who was involved in numerous associations. He was a member of the American Burn Association, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), ABA IAFF Special Interest Group, Burn Advisory Board, committee chair for the 5 Alarm- 5K Race/Walk and The Burn Center at Saint Barnabas Health & Safety Liaison, Valor Awards Committee.
Don started his career back in 1986 as a firefighter for North Bergen Fire Department which then became North Hudson Regional Fire Rescue in 1999 until retiring from active duty in 2011.
Don had a passion for helping people and he did that in more ways than you can imagine. He was a football coach in North Bergen before becoming a football coach at Brick Township High School in 1992. He coached at the freshman level, molding them to become better athletes and people. He took those players under his wing acting as a mentor and role model even after the season was over.
Even with all that he did with the firefighters of NJ and the football team his number one thing was his family. He loved cooking and hosting large gatherings that included backyard parties in the summer and celebrating christmas every year at his home with as many relatives as he could. His favorite family activities included a nice dinner with his wife Ellen, enjoying a good scotch and cigar with his son Tom, traveling with his daughter Rachel, spending summer days by the pool with his daughter Amy and granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife Ellen Plunkett Marino of 36 years, his three children Amy Drazin & her husband Matt, Thomas Marino & his fiance Nicole, and Rachel Marino. His 2 granddaughters Madison & Taylor Drazin. His parents Joseph and Ernestine Manalio Marino. His siblings, Joseph Marino & his wife Patti, and Doreen Sanchez & her husband Peter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020