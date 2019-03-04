Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Berkeley Township - Dominick Zimbardo 91 of Holiday City, Berkeley Township died Friday, March 1, at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Elizabeth, he was raised in Union, and lived there for most of his life before moving to Berkeley Township in 1995. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. He was employed as a Fireman for the Township of Union for 25 years, before retiring in 1985. He was a Golden Glove Boxer, fighting in the Middleweight Division. He is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Letts Zimbardo, in 2011; son, Dominic Zimbardo, in 1987; daughter, Gina Zimbardo, in 2014; 3 brothers: Joseph, Carmen, and Salvatore Zimbardo; and 4 sisters: Mary, Jean, Helen, and Ann. Surviving are a son, Robert Zimbardo; 2 daughters: Carolyn Zulla, and Mary Ellen Morreale; a brother, Vincent Zimbardo; a sister, Elaine Doty; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation is Wednesday from 9-11:00 am at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester with a funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 4, 2019
