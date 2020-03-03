|
|
Don J. Casement
Toms River - Don Jeffrey Casement, 66, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born and raised in Kearny, NJ, he later moved to Toms River in 1974.
Don had a long career as an installer/repairman with Bell Atlantic (Verizon) where he finished his many years as a Union Delegate. After his career with Bell Atlantic, Don also served the local community as a driver for Ocean Ride.
He was a member of the S.A.L. American Legion Post 351 in Seaside Heights where he had many friends.
Don is survived by his wife and best friend, Lisa Chirichillo, and their three sons, Don William Chirichillo-Casement, twins Santino Anthony and Giancarlo Don Chirichillo-Casement, all of Toms River, NJ, two daughters from his first marriage to Linda Casement, Renee Sprague and her husband Keith of Manahawkin, NJ and Jennifer Heck and her husband Thomas of North Carolina, his three brothers William "Billy" Casement of Alpharetta, GA, Allan Casement of Whiting, NJ and Gary Casement of Fayetteville, NY, three grandchildren Nicholas Morris, Nathan and Evan Sprague, and a great granddaughter Julia Hope Morris.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 6th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Ave., Seaside Park, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, March 7th, at 11:30 AM at St. Catharine of Siena of the Parish of St. Junipero Serra, Seaside Park, NJ. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, NJ. Repast to follow burial.
