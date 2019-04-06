|
|
Donald A. Casadonte
Toms River - Donald A. Casadonte, age 94, of Toms River, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. He is survived by Susanne, his beloved wife of 72 years. Loving father of Joseph and his wife, Mimi, Victoria and her husband, Mark Hesselbacher, David and his wife, Renee, and Donald and his wife, Ginny. Cherished Pop Pop of Joseph R., Andrew, Christina, Theresa, Emily, Marty, David, Daniel, Donny, Lauren and Jennifer. Beloved Great Pop Pop of Luca, Nicolo, Giuliana and George. Donald is also survived by his brother, Joseph and his wife, Joan, his brother-in-law, Philip Carrozza and his wife Jane, his sister-in-law, Victoria and her husband Michael Graichen, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Donald was born in Philadelphia , PA, and raised his family in Woodbury, NY before retiring to Toms River, NJ. He was honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard in 1946 after serving his country in World War II. He proudly graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business in 1950. Donald was the Vice President of Lundy Electronics and an Executive Consultant for Lloyd's Consulting.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Road, Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 am, at St. Catharine's Church, 50 E Street, Seaside Park, NJ. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Donald's name to Alzheimer's of New Jersey @ www.alznj.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 6, 2019