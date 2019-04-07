Services
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Seaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald A. Seaman


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald A. Seaman Obituary
Donald A. Seaman

Keyport - Donald A. Seaman of Keyport, NJ passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel, surrounded by loving family and friends. He was the beloved companion of Heather Hynes, also of Keyport, and a loving father to Alex Seaman and step-father to Patty Lynn Scully. Donald was born on September 22, 1956 in South Amboy, NJ. A son of Gertrude Ann (Staeger) Seaman of Matawan, formerly of Cliffwood Beach, and the late Stephen William (Bill) Seaman. Donald was a graduate of Matawan High School class of 1974 and served proudly in the U.S. Army. He was an active member of the Keyport-Matawan Elks Lodge #2030 for 10 years and a member of the American Legion Post 23 in Keyport for 5 years.

In addition to his father, Donald was predeceased by identical-twin brother Michael Seaman, and an infant son. Donald is survived by brother Gregory and his wife Kimberly of Howell, NJ; sister Barbra and her husband Kurt of Allentown, PA; sister-in-law Denise Cogliano-Seaman, Keyport, NJ; Nieces: Brittany, Shauna, Kelsey and Emily; Nephew: Brett; Great-Nieces: Laila Rae and Sawyer Grace. Donald will be dearly missed, and always in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4- 8 PM and Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735. A grave side service will be held Wednesday 11:30 AM at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help defer funeral expenses or on the GO FUND ME PAGE @ https://www.gofundme.com/donald-a-seaman-funeral-services-fund. To leave a message of sympathy, or for directions to the funeral home, please visit, www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now