|
|
Donald A. Seaman
Keyport - Donald A. Seaman of Keyport, NJ passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel, surrounded by loving family and friends. He was the beloved companion of Heather Hynes, also of Keyport, and a loving father to Alex Seaman and step-father to Patty Lynn Scully. Donald was born on September 22, 1956 in South Amboy, NJ. A son of Gertrude Ann (Staeger) Seaman of Matawan, formerly of Cliffwood Beach, and the late Stephen William (Bill) Seaman. Donald was a graduate of Matawan High School class of 1974 and served proudly in the U.S. Army. He was an active member of the Keyport-Matawan Elks Lodge #2030 for 10 years and a member of the American Legion Post 23 in Keyport for 5 years.
In addition to his father, Donald was predeceased by identical-twin brother Michael Seaman, and an infant son. Donald is survived by brother Gregory and his wife Kimberly of Howell, NJ; sister Barbra and her husband Kurt of Allentown, PA; sister-in-law Denise Cogliano-Seaman, Keyport, NJ; Nieces: Brittany, Shauna, Kelsey and Emily; Nephew: Brett; Great-Nieces: Laila Rae and Sawyer Grace. Donald will be dearly missed, and always in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4- 8 PM and Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735. A grave side service will be held Wednesday 11:30 AM at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help defer funeral expenses or on the GO FUND ME PAGE @ https://www.gofundme.com/donald-a-seaman-funeral-services-fund. To leave a message of sympathy, or for directions to the funeral home, please visit, www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019