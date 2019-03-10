|
Donald A Sulewski
Manchester - Donald A Sulewski 72 of Manchester died Friday March 8, 2019 at home. Born and raised in the Iron Bound section of Newark he resided there before he moved to Nutley for 4 years and then to Manchester in 1977. He worked as a police officer for 25 years for the East District Newark Police Dept before retiring in 1993. He served in the army during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient in 1967. He was a member of the FOP in Newark and the Retired Policeman's Luncheon on the first Friday of the month that met at Donovan's. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Family was the most important part of his life and he helped everyone around him including family, friends and neighbors. He is predeceased by his parents, Chester J and Victoria M Sulewski, his in-laws, George & Henrietta Martucci and sister-in-law, Cynthia Sulewski. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Clara H, brothers, Gerald & Ronald & his wife Diana, brother-in-law, James Martucci. Also surviving are 5 nieces & nephews, Lori Grahn & husband Lt Col Michael, Brian Sulewski & wife Christina, Katherine Rooney & husband Brian, Debra Lubitz & husband Shane and Heidi Lyn Hoover; and 11 great nieces & nephews, Cara & Simon Grahn, Camery, Avery, Ryder & Hadley Sulewski, Lillian & Baby Rooney, Abigail & Emersyn Lubitz and Julian Van Esselestine and his 2 cats Georgie & Bella. Visitation is Tuesday 3-7 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Wednesday 10:30 AM at St Luke's Church, Toms River with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the 1 Union St; Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
