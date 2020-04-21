|
|
Donald Bahnck
Berkeley Twsp., NJ - Donald Bahnck, 83, Holiday City West section of Berkeley Twp., NJ died on Saturday April 18, 2020. He was born in Bronx, NY, grew up on a farm in Ottsville, PA, lived in North Plainfield, NJ and Berkeley Twp., NJ. He graduated Palisades High School, proudly served his country in the US Army in Germany, obtained his Associates in Applied Science in Mechanical Technology and retired after 40 years as an inventor for General Dynamics in Murray Hill, NJ. In his later years he loved Colette Oshiro and together they spent many happy years, traveling and performing songs and skits with their friends.
Donald is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Emma (Balbirer) Bahnck, his wife Marianne Bahnck and brothers Norman, Harold, Barry and Arthur, Jr.
Surviving are his children Donald J. Bahnck (Karen) of North Plainfield, NJ, Gary Bahnck of North Plainfield, NJ and Donna Bahnck of Margate, NJ, his granddaughter Maryanne Bahnck and brothers Roger, Carl, William and Thomas Bahnck as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020