Donald Brown
Manahawkin - Donald J. Brown, age 83 of Manahawkin passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Don was born in Jersey City and was formerly of Woodbridge before moving to Manahawkin in 2004. He was the owner and operator of Mor-Lyn Shell in Jersey City until 1994. Late he worked for the Teamsters Local 641 where he drove tractor trailers retiring in 2004. Don was a parishioner of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Woodbridge and St. Mary's of the Pines in Manahawkin. Before retirement, Don was an avid softball player and bowler. He later enjoyed fishing and golfing.
Donald was predeceased by his mother Regina, father John, brother Dennis, sister Lorraine McHale and brother Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Elaine, their children Jim and his wife Bernadette, Patti and her husband John Kuzemchak, Don, and Beth Ann and her husband Frank Dispoto, Four grandchildren; Kerianne Brown, Nicole Brown, Kathleen Dispoto and Natalie Dispoto.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:30 till 8pm and again on Saturday from 8:30 - 9am at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 S. Main Street, Barnegat, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:30am at St. Mary's of the Pines, 100 Bishop Way, Manahawkin. Cremation will be private. In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Frances Foundation for Kids Fighting Cancer, Inc. 8 Bryce Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733 in Mr. Brown's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 21, 2019