Donald C. Lux
Little Silver - Donald C. Lux, 79, formerly of Little Silver, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Don grew up in Northwestern Pennsylvania as the oldest of 11 children and is survived by 8 of his siblings. He served in the Army and Army Reserves both in the US and overseas and received the Good Conduct Medal for his service.
In 1963 he married Jane Flegal and they had three daughters: Jane Marie Nowell, Deborah Petrone, and Laureen Reynolds. He was also blessed with five grandchildren: Molly, Claire, Anna, Calvin, and Abigail.
Don loved to entertain. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing in barbershop quartets, and performing with local theatre groups like the Spring Lake Theatre Company and the Monmouth Players.
Although Don spent years in industrial sales, his first love was golf. He was employed as an assistant golf pro at both the Wanango (Reno, PA) and Canoe Brook (Summit, NJ) Country Clubs and the Head Pro at Beacon Hill Country Club in Atlantic Highlands, NJ from 1968-1980. He enjoyed his PGA membership for many years.
In his retirement he returned to his passion as he taught golf and became involved with The First Tee, a youth mentoring group whose mission is to impact the lives of young people by promoting character development through the game of golf. Please consider a donation in Don's memory to The First Tee of the Jersey Shore, PO Box 665, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742-9996.
A reunion of friends and family will be held to celebrate his life at a later date in Reno, Pennsylvania.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019