Donald "Donnie Duke" Cartwright
Donald "Donnie Duke" Cartwright

Brick - Donald "Donnie Duke" Cartwright - Brick, NJ - 65, passed away at home Thursday October 29, 2020. He was born in Long Branch, NJ on November 16, 1954 and grew up in Brick where he played soccer for Brick High School and was on the first Asbury Park Press All Shore Team and was selected All State in 1972 by the Newark Star Ledger and went on to play soccer for Virginia Tech. He worked as a self-employed master carpenter. Donnie was loved by many and is most remembered for his infectious smile, contagious personality, infinite artistic creativity, and boundless love of nature, his family and all those he considered family. He was also known for his love of surfing, music, dancing and since 1973 traveling throughout the country to see the Grateful Dead.

He is survived by a son Jack and his fiancé Nicole of Brick, a grandson Hunter, a son Sam and his fiancé Sarah of Point Pleasant and a son Ryan of San Francisco, CA, a brother and his wife Edward and Katherine Cartwright of Brick, a brother Peter Cartwright of Forestville CA , a sister and her husband, Betty Ann and Mike Dowd of Brick, a brother Joe Cartwright of Garberville, CA, and nieces and nephews Will Cartwright, Michael Dowd and his wife Katy, Hunter Dowd and his wife Brittanney, Sally (Dowd) Crutchfield and her husband Max, Christine Cartwright, Laura (Cartwright) Briggs and her husband Jon. He is predeceased by his parents, Donald and Sharon (Baker) Cartwright.

Visitation is private for the family and a Celebration of his Life will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Orenderfamilyhome.net.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
