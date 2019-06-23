|
|
Donald Charles Crane
Ortley Beach - Donald Charles Crane, 91, of Ortley Beach, NJ died peacefully at home Wednesday June 19, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born in Englewood, NJ, he was a longtime resident of Ortley Beach.
Donald was a veteran of the United States Army and an Accountant by profession in the automotive industry. He was an avid sports fan and loved to travel, walk the boardwalk, and sit in the sun.
Donald was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Joseph Crane, and his brothers Joseph and Fred.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Eileen (Nee Cunningham), three daughters, Kathryn Rodimer (John Rodimer), Ellen Williams, and Mary Crane (Donna Moore). He adored his grandchildren Lauren Taylor (Ryan), Kerry McMahon (Ryan), Brian Rodimer (Jackie), Donna Williams, Katie and Megan Moore-Crane and great-grandchildren Jack, Emily, Reese, and Will.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be offered at 10:00am on July 8th at the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina, Lavallette, NJ - where he was a longtime parishioner.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019