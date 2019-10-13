Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Cook Obituary
Donald E. Cook

Brick Township - Donald E. Cook, 86, of Brick Township died on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Hospital, Neptune Township. He was born in Neptune Township and was raised in Farmingdale.

He was a graduate of Lakewood High School, Class of 1951.

Don served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.

He was a truck driver for Brick Township Public Works before his retirement.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Eloise S. Cook, in 2016; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Kohle Cook in 2018; and a brother-in-law, Frank A. "Spat" Federici, in 2009.

Surviving are a son, Kevin E. Cook; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly A. Dutcher and Thomas E. Dutcher, Jr.; two brothers, James Cook and his companion Dorothy Turner and Peter Cook and wife Barbara; two sisters, Patricia Federici and Diane Ashworth and her companion Rich Polgar; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arlene and Donald Reynolds; two grandchildren, Jessica and Jason Cook; and a great grandson, Carter Joseph Cook.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to or would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now