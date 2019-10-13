|
Donald E. Cook
Brick Township - Donald E. Cook, 86, of Brick Township died on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Hospital, Neptune Township. He was born in Neptune Township and was raised in Farmingdale.
He was a graduate of Lakewood High School, Class of 1951.
Don served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.
He was a truck driver for Brick Township Public Works before his retirement.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Eloise S. Cook, in 2016; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Kohle Cook in 2018; and a brother-in-law, Frank A. "Spat" Federici, in 2009.
Surviving are a son, Kevin E. Cook; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly A. Dutcher and Thomas E. Dutcher, Jr.; two brothers, James Cook and his companion Dorothy Turner and Peter Cook and wife Barbara; two sisters, Patricia Federici and Diane Ashworth and her companion Rich Polgar; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arlene and Donald Reynolds; two grandchildren, Jessica and Jason Cook; and a great grandson, Carter Joseph Cook.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to or would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019