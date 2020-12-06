1/
Donald E. Knapp
Donald E. Knapp

South Plainfield - Donald "Don" Edward Knapp, age 84, died peacefully on November 24, 2020 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey.

Don grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he attended Marquette University and received his law degree from Marquette Law School. He then moved to New Jersey, started a family, and remained there for the remainder of his life.

Don proudly served with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for over 30 years and was honored by the United States Supreme Court for his service.

He had a wide variety of interests throughout his lifetime including running and fitness, history, and supporting his beloved Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his children, Gary Knapp, Karen Knapp, Brian Knapp (Adini Sasanti), and Jennifer Knapp (Jenifer McEwan); and his grandchildren, Hayley Carrier and Sophie and Lexi McEwan. Predeceased by his mother, Harriet, and his father, Henry; Don is also survived by his younger sister, Kay Hamann (Bob Hamann, deceased), and his nieces, Beth Hamann Davis (Mark) and Susan Hamann (Andrew Hunn) and great nieces, Erika and Jenny Davis.

A memorial service is planned for a future date.

Donations in honor of Don may be made to the CDC Foundation at https://www.cdcfoundation.org/coronavirus.

Arrangements are under the directions of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com








Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
