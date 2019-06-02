|
|
Donald E. Loines, Sr.
Port St. Lucie, FL - Donald E. Loines, Sr., 93, of Port St. Lucie, Fl formerly of Berkeley Twp. died on May 25, 2019. Donald was born February 6, 1926 in Passaic, NJ and lived most of his life in NJ before moving into an assisted living facility in Florida last year. He had been employed as a bricklayer and construction foreman before his retirement. He was an independent soul who kept his mind sharp in his later years by reading and playing cards.
Donald was a WWII veteran who proudly served as a member of the 111th U.S. Naval Construction Battalion, better known as the Seabees. He joined the Navy in 1943 when he was seventeen years old and was honorably discharged in 1946. He served as a Shipfitter Third Class and was stationed in the Philippines and Borneo. He was awarded a number of medals including the European African Middle Eastern Medal, Philippine Liberator Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, American Theater Medal and Victory Medal.
Donald was predeceased by his wife, Martha Ehlers Loines, and son, Donald E. Loines, Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Dickinson and Cindy Thiboutot and son-in-law, Richard Thiboutot. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Samantha Loines; Pax Dickinson and his wife, Kelly; Casey Dickinson and his wife, Megan; Julia Warren and her husband, Sam, and great-grandchildren, Sage, Leo and Silas Dickinson.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation was private and his ashes will be spread at the beach at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019