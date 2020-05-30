Donald E Nine Jr



Toms River - Donald Nine Jr Passed away peacefully on May 28th, with his family by his side. He is survived by both parents, brother, his son Dominic , and wife. Rasied in toms river , "Donnie" for as those who knew him. He is predeceased by his paternal Grand Parents Ronald & Gerturude Nine. His Maternal Grandparents Richard & Dorothy Einwhecter. His Sister Dayna Nine. Services to be announced.









