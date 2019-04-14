Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict RC Church
165 Bethany Road,
Holmdel, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. O'Connor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald E. O'Connor Obituary
Donald E. O'Connor

Manchester - Donald E. O'Connor, 91, Manchester, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12 at home.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Donald moved to Staten Island in 1960 and in 1997 he settled in Manchester, NJ. Donald was the owner of Don's TV Repair Shop. He retired from Aetna Insurance Company as an Insurance Loss Control Specialist.

A devote Catholic, Donald was a parishioner of St. John's RC Church, Manchester. Donald was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating and camping. He was a member of the US Power Squadron teaching piloting and navigation and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Staten Island.

Donald was predeceased by his wife Helen and great granddaughter Lila Grace. Surviving are his children Donald J. O'Connor & his wife Cheryle, Hazlet, George O'Connor, Dover, DE, Michael O'Connor & his wife Maureen, Middletown and Mary O'Connor, Cumming, GA; his sister Dorothy Rose, Melville, NY and seven grandchildren Nicholas, Erica, Joseph, Emily, Claire, Luke & Caitlin.

Visitation Monday April 15th 8:00 - 10:15 am at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel followed by a mass of Christian burial 11:00 am at St. Benedict RC Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. Burial St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Donald's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
Download Now