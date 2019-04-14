Donald E. O'Connor



Manchester - Donald E. O'Connor, 91, Manchester, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12 at home.



Born and raised in Brooklyn, Donald moved to Staten Island in 1960 and in 1997 he settled in Manchester, NJ. Donald was the owner of Don's TV Repair Shop. He retired from Aetna Insurance Company as an Insurance Loss Control Specialist.



A devote Catholic, Donald was a parishioner of St. John's RC Church, Manchester. Donald was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating and camping. He was a member of the US Power Squadron teaching piloting and navigation and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Staten Island.



Donald was predeceased by his wife Helen and great granddaughter Lila Grace. Surviving are his children Donald J. O'Connor & his wife Cheryle, Hazlet, George O'Connor, Dover, DE, Michael O'Connor & his wife Maureen, Middletown and Mary O'Connor, Cumming, GA; his sister Dorothy Rose, Melville, NY and seven grandchildren Nicholas, Erica, Joseph, Emily, Claire, Luke & Caitlin.



Visitation Monday April 15th 8:00 - 10:15 am at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel followed by a mass of Christian burial 11:00 am at St. Benedict RC Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. Burial St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Donald's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary