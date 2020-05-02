Donald Everard Ainsworth Reid, Jr.



Perth Amboy - Donald Everard Ainsworth Reid, Jr., 63 of Perth Amboy, N.J., died unexpectedly at home with his family on April 12, 2020. Born in the Northeast Bronx, NY, a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School. Served four years in the Air Force with a tour in South Korea. With his honorable discharge he became a New Jersey State Trooper, retired after 27 years as a Lieutenant. Began his next chapter in life as an Executive Protection Supervisor for a Fortune 500 CEO. Don was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church. He is predeceased by his brother James Barrett Reid, his brother in law Sergio Thomas Palanque, mother in law, father in law, Aunt Lottie Davis, Uncle Jerome Martin, Aunt Mildred Martin, Aunt Celestine Moorer, Uncle James Martin, and best friend Paul Beckford.



Donald is survived by his loving parents, Donald Everard Ainsworth Reid, Sr., and Frances Theresa Reid (68 years married), his loving and devoted wife, Ivette Carmen Reid, his four children, Alicia Gonzalez, Darlene Frances Reid Leyden, Theresa Frances Reid, Donald Everard Reid, III, three grandchildren, Emanuel (Manny) Reid, Arron Vasena, Emma Layden. His three sisters, Marilyn Theresa Reid (South Fallsburg), Diana Gloria Reid-Johnson and husband Steve Johnson, (Marlboro, NJ) Michele Donna Reid-Palanque ( Neptune, NJ), Aunt Toshiko (Japan), sister in law Daisy and husband Esteban and family (Florida). Nieces and nephews, Diana Frances McCallum and her husband Martin McCallum, Roman Ainsworth Palanque, Michelle Simone Arnold, Brittany Frances Johnson, Diamond Lola-Inez Weedon, Charlotte Monroe Williams, Aiden Benjamin, Martin Reid McCallum, Mason Rown McCallum, and Madeline Reign McCallum. Cousins Dorrie, Leslie, Judy, Francine, Mary, Renae, Terrence, Stevie, Leah, DaVaughn, Jalessa, and many more cousins and loyal friends, Ricky Senior and Neil Williams



Arrangements being made by Novak Funeral Home in Perth Amboy, NJ.













