Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Donald F. Jensen Sr.

Donald F. Jensen Sr. Obituary
Donald F. Jensen Sr. - 85, of Little Egg Harbor passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., residing there and Elizabeth, N.J. prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1973. Donald was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1957-1963. He was retired from Ulano Silkscreening, Brooklyn, N.Y., where he worked as a silk screener. He was a member of ST. Theresa R.C. Church, Little Egg Harbor, N.J.

Donald was predeceased by his wife Isabel in 2014. He is survived by son Donald Jr. and wife Patricia of Vernon, Vermont, daughters Debby Gussler and husband Tom, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Kelly Spinner and husband Tom, of Chesterfield, N.J., sister Catherine Waller, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and twelve nephews and nieces. Family and friends may gather Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 11 AM to 12:30 PM, with a service at 12:30 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Memorial donations may be made to . For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Asbury Park Press & Beach Haven Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 17, 2019
