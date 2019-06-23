|
|
Donald F. Smith
Howell - Donald F. Smith, 78, of Howell Township passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. He was born in Cold Spring, N.Y.
He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1958 to 1968. His service included duty aboard the USCGC Owasco in the North Atlantic and the USCGC Bering Strait in the Pacific. His last four years of duty were served as a radioman at U.S. Coast Guard Radio Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
Donald was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena R. C. Church, Farmingdale. He was a twenty-year member of the Howell Township Environmental Commission where he served as chairman for 12 years and was a recipient of the commission's Ann G. Ritchey Environmental Award. He was a member of the Lake Restoration and Wildlife Committee. He was devoted to keeping Howell Township a vital rural community and protecting its environment
Donald loved antique cars and was a 40-year member of the Nomad Club. He was the chairman of the Howell Historical Society Board of Trustees. Donald was a member of the Howell Township Republican Club.
He was predeceased by a son, Paul John Smith, in 1991. Donald was a loving husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend. He was a good, kind man who found great love and joy for and in his family. He had great kindness for all around him, with a love and desire for taking care of and protecting the wilderness and rural environment of Howell.
Surviving are his wife, Pauline Cicalese Smith; a son, Donald F. Smith, Jr.; and a sister, Marjorie Caffrey. He was a loving father figure to Rose Mary Baehny, Betty Jane Williams, Alex and Louie Cicalese, Jill Skelding, and Kimberly Ruffano.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena R. C. Church, 31 Asbury Ave, Farmingdale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019