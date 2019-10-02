|
Donald G. McIntyre
Brick - Donald G. McIntyre, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation in Brick. Mr. McIntyre retired in 1985 as a foreman at NJ Bell in Red Bank after 31 years of service. He proudly served his country in the US Army stateside from 1951- 1953. He was a member of the Point Pleasant Elks #1698 where he served on the veterans committee. He also was a member of the Pioneers of NJ with NJ Bell.
Donald was a 1948 graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School as well as a standout athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He was inducted into the Point Pleasant Beach High School Foundation Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Jersey Shore Sports Hall of Fame in 1994. He also was a Men's Basketball Official and after his retirement, he participated as a volunteer coach for the Point Pleasant Boro High School Football and Basketball teams. Mr. McIntyre also often enjoyed playing a round of golf.
Born, raised and lived most of his life in Point Pleasant before recently moving to Brick.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Ruth McIntyre; brothers, George and Jack McIntyre; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Ed Dougherty; and by his nephews, George and Edward Dougherty. Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Jean (Nelson) McIntyre; daughter, Carol L. LaStella and her husband, Lou of Toms River; as well as several living nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be on Friday from 3-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted at 6:30pm in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at Laurelton Cemetery in Brick. Donations may be made in his name to the Jersey Shore Animal Shelter, Brick, SPCA, Eatontown, Point Pleasant Beach Booster Club or the Point Pleasant Boro Booster Club. For more information, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019