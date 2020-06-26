Donald Gustin Chamberlain (Churchill)



Hummelstown, PA - Donald Gustin Chamberlain (Churchill), of Hummelstown, PA formerly from Monmouth County, NJ, peacefully passed away on June 25th in Hummelstown, PA with his family at his side.



Born in Red Bank, NJ. The son of the late Harry and Guyla Chamberlain.



He attended schools in Middletown, NJ graduating from MTHS in 1948. He also attended Rutgers University College of Agriculture.



Donald was a member of Operating Engineer Local 825. He retired from the local 1992 as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He had a second career as Transportation coordinator for TD Bank in Tinton Falls, NJ, retiring in 2011 after 18 years.



While living in NJ Donald attended the First Baptist Church in Red Bank, NJ.



He was a member of the Hummelstown Community Singers, the Areba Club and Moehler Center in Hershey.



He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Regina Chamberlain. Donald is survived his children, Diann Levin (Roger) of Hummelstown, PA; Donald Chamberlain (Mary) of Little Silver, NJ; Kelly Kondracki (Thomas) of Hummelstown, PA; and his ten cherished grandchildren: Harry, Sam, Millie, Anna, Brian, Jack, Kevin, Kyle, Claire, and Colin.



Donald was loved by his family and friends. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He touched many lives during his lifetime and he enjoyed doing for others. He will be truly missed.



A private graveside service will be held for Donald at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lunch Break, P.O. Box 2215, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.









