Donald H. Nash



East Windsor - Donald H. Nash, 89, of East Windsor, NJ, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born in Sharpsburg, IL. Don earned a BSEE from the University of Illinois and was hired by Bell Telephone Laboratories. During his 32 years at AT&T Bell Labs, he worked on the development of electronic telephone apparatus. His technical work yielded 11 patents. After retiring from Bell Labs, he took graduate courses in the MBA program for Financial Planning at Monmouth College. Don then spent 16 years as a Certified Financial Planner.



Don served two years in the US Army Signal Corps from 1955 to 1957 in Korea and at Ft. Sheridan, IL.



Don and his wife, Alice E. (Genie) lived in Colts Neck for 41 years before moving to Meadow Lakes, a continuing care community. A long-time member of the Colts Neck Reformed Church, he served as an Elder and Deacon. Don also served on the Freehold Regional High School Board of Education from 1966 to 1975, chairing various committees and serving as Vice President and President. He enjoyed traveling, photography and genealogy.



Don was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Alice, and son, Thomas. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Thomas Dimtsios of Freehold; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Judith Nash of Alton, NH; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Nash of Westerville, OH; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Don was also predeceased by a brother, Wendell Nash, and brother-in-law, Alvin Boggs, and is survived by a sister-in-law, Julia Lee Nash, of Peoria, IL, a brother, Harlan Eugene Nash and wife, Sue of Godfrey, IL and a sister, Margaret Boggs of Springfield, IL.



A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.









