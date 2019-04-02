|
|
Donald H. Olshansky
Rumson - Donald H. Olshansky, of Rumson, New Jersey, died on March 23, 2019. Born in Detroit in October 20th 1931, he was the first born of immigrant parents Ida and Isadore Olshansky. Don Olshansky was educated in the Detroit public schools. He went to the University of Michigan as an undergrad and then to Medical school where he became a dermatologist. During the summers in college, he worked in automobile factories. Don Olshansky lived in Coops in college. A shy, reticent man, one of his coop buddies introduced him to a beautiful and vivacious music student, Ruth Epstein.
Ruth and Don were married in June of 1957. After considering living in Michigan, they decided to head East to New Jersey, Ruth's home state. Dr. Olshansky practiced Dermatology until the early 2000s in Red Bank, NJ. He loved the field of medicine. He took great pains to stay on top of his field and to research and understand other areas of medicine as well. He loved to talk with his patients, thus making connections that many remember years later.
Don was a life-long learner. He was an avid reader and enjoyed quoting great literature. In his retirement, he took 4 college classes for credit a year, mostly on his favorite topics of history and political science.
Don loved to play tennis which he played until his early 80's, and enjoyed the decades of comradery it maintained with his tennis partner friends. Don also played basketball into his 70's. He played these sports with his children and wife through the years.
Donald Olshansky's sensibility was to live a modest life. He held to principles that guided much of this thinking. He was a devoted and protective husband, father, grandfather and doctor; a quiet man with a quirky sense of humor and a hearty laugh. He leaves his wife Ruth (Epstein) Olshansky, daughters Donna and Janet, son Daniel, grandchildren Leah, Benjamin, Madeline, Ian, Hannah and Rachel, great grandchildren Yaakov, Shalva, Nechama and many other cherished family members. His sister, Miriam Zahler Olshansky pre-deceased him.
We will miss your gentle soul very much.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Innocence Project, 40 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 or the A.K. Stevens Development Fund at the Inter-cooperative Council of Ann Arbor, 337 E Williams Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 2, 2019