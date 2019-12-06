|
Donald J. Burgener
Little Silver - Donald J. Burgener, 88, of Little Silver passed away on December 5, 2019.
He was born in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Phillip Burgener and Lucille Nalefski Burgener.
A Marine, he honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict. Returning home, he worked as an analyst for the United States government at Fort Monmouth, a position he held for 38 years, retiring in 1991. He has resided in Little Silver, NJ for the past 50 years.
A 4th Degree Knight of Columbus while still in Decatur, Donald was a communicant of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank during his years in New Jersey. He was a caring, kind husband and father, cherishing time spent with his family and friends. From the creative endeavor of working with wood, he derived immeasurable satisfaction.
Donald's absence will be deeply felt by his wife of 52 years, Ruth Franklin Burgener; by his son, Donald J. Jr. (and Yolanda), by his daughters, Margaret Burgener, and Katherine Burgener Halwood (and James); brothers, John, Robert, Charles and Raymond, and sisters, Mary, Virginia, Lucille, Susanna, and Therese; also, five grandchildren. Donald is predeceased by his parents, three sisters and two brothers
Visitation will be private. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. James RC Church 94 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Monday December 9, 2019 at 11:30AM with interment at Ewing Cemetery 78 Scotch Rd, Ewing Township, NJ 08628 following the Mass.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019