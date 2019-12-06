Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
. James RC Church
94 Broad St
Red Bank,, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Burgener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Burgener

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Burgener Obituary
Donald J. Burgener

Little Silver - Donald J. Burgener, 88, of Little Silver passed away on December 5, 2019.

He was born in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Phillip Burgener and Lucille Nalefski Burgener.

A Marine, he honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict. Returning home, he worked as an analyst for the United States government at Fort Monmouth, a position he held for 38 years, retiring in 1991. He has resided in Little Silver, NJ for the past 50 years.

A 4th Degree Knight of Columbus while still in Decatur, Donald was a communicant of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank during his years in New Jersey. He was a caring, kind husband and father, cherishing time spent with his family and friends. From the creative endeavor of working with wood, he derived immeasurable satisfaction.

Donald's absence will be deeply felt by his wife of 52 years, Ruth Franklin Burgener; by his son, Donald J. Jr. (and Yolanda), by his daughters, Margaret Burgener, and Katherine Burgener Halwood (and James); brothers, John, Robert, Charles and Raymond, and sisters, Mary, Virginia, Lucille, Susanna, and Therese; also, five grandchildren. Donald is predeceased by his parents, three sisters and two brothers

Visitation will be private. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. James RC Church 94 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Monday December 9, 2019 at 11:30AM with interment at Ewing Cemetery 78 Scotch Rd, Ewing Township, NJ 08628 following the Mass.

Please visit Donald's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -