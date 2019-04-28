Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Donald J. O'Connor Obituary
Donald J. O'Connor

Hazlet - Donald J. O'Connor, 58, of Hazlet passed away Friday, April 26th at Bayshore Medical Center.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Donald attained his undergraduate degree from Pace University and his MBA from St. John's University. He retired as the Chief Compliance Officer for The Benchmark Company, NY.

Surviving is his wife Cheryle; his children Joseph and Emily; his brothers George O'Connor, Dover, DE, and Michael O'Connor & his wife Maureen, Middletown and his sister Mary O'Connor, Cumming, GA.

Visitation Wednesday, May 1st 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, May 2nd 10:00 am at St. Benedict RC Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations would be appreciated in Donald's memory to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation; myotonic.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Donald's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019
