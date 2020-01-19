Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Donald J. Schwerthoffer Obituary
Donald J. Schwerthoffer

Manalapan Township - Donald J. Schwerthoffer, 45, of Manalapan Township died on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. Donald was born in Neptune Township and was a lifelong resident of the area.

He was building services supervisor for Delicious Orchards, Colts Neck for the past 17 years.

Donald could recall obscure details about events in people's lives and was always ready to help anyone.

He was a former member of the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company No. 1

Surviving are his wife, Lisa Rajoppe Schwerthoffer; a son, Travis; a daughter, Antonia; his parents, Anton and Kathy Schwerthoffer; two brothers, Richard Schwerthoffer and wife Lee Ann and Thomas Schwerthoffer and wife Jodi; a sister, Karen Adamo; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and friends.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent. In lieu of flowers memorial donations care of Donald's family would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
