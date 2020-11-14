1/1
Donald J. Tonachio
Donald J. Tonachio

Forked River - Donald J. Tonachio, 82, of Forked River passed away peacefully at his home on November 13, 2020. Donald resided in Brick prior to moving to Pheasant Run in Forked River. Donald served in the U.S. Army overseas during the Korean War. He worked as a Lineman for Bell Atlantic his entire life retiring in 1998. He was known to always help others in need. He volunteered regularly with Habitat for Humanity and always supported the local animal shelters. Donald enjoyed bowling and bocce ball. He was a life member of the Elks Lodge and had served as a Board Member for Pheasant Run, where he actively participated in clubhouse events.

Mr. Tonachio was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Grace Tonachio, in 2007. He is survived by his sons, Donald K. and his wife Lori and Thomas J. and his wife Bernadette, daughter Deann G. Staub and her husband Garrett, grandchildren Gabrielle Durbin and her husband Alex, Kyle, Kathleen, Erin, Corey, Jason, Paige, Nick, Allison, Jillian and Logan and a sister, Barbara Rambone. Also surviving is his significant other, Patricia Gannt.

A Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:30 am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, Georgia 31709.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
NOV
19
Service
11:30 AM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
