Donald Joseph Bartis
Eatontown - Donald Joseph Bartis, with heavy hearts, we mourn the sudden loss of our husband, father and brother on June 18, 2020
Don shared many loves, his family, vacations to Florida and Barbados, sports, golf was his favorite, music, especially the Beatles and Rolling Stones, a good happy hour, great food and a good laugh.
He was a member of the NJ Transit team for 30 years, and after retiring, continued those friendships, as well as those made at Twin Brook Golf Club.
Don was predeceased by his parents, Joseph & Anne Bartis, Nancy's parents, Art & Kate Kristiansen and a very special uncle John Mazza who was like a second father to him.
Surviving are his wife Nancy and his daughter Colby, his sister Lynn Martin & her husband Doug & their children, Nancy's siblings Brian & Rosemary Kristiansen, Kerry & Sean O'Brien, Linda & Tom DiLenge and their children including our adored puppy Chloe O'Brien who loved her Don Don; dear cousins, The Bozar, Halusczsak, Rebollo, Murray, Mazza, Rodney and Tyler families; extended cousins, wonderful neighbors in Eatontown & Tinton Falls and his best friend of 48 years and golf partner, Jim Hatch & his family. He will be missed but we are comforted that he is resting in God's care.
His family extends their deepest gratitude to the Eatontown EMS, the trauma ER staff and the entire medical and nursing staff of Jersey Shore University Medical Center Northwest 2 ICU and to Nancy's friends and coworkers at Monmouth Medical Center for their support, caring calls, messages and cards.
. At the family's request, all services are private.