Donald K Greer Sr.
Avon - Donald K Greer Sr. 90 of Avon, passed away on January 23rd at JSUMC in Neptune. He was born in Belmar and lived in Avon for 63 years.
Don worked for the U.S. Post Office in Neptune for over 35 years, retiring in 1990. Don was a standout athlete at Manasquan H.S. where he played both Baseball and Basketball. He was an All-State N.J. High School Baseball Player. He was inducted into the Manasquan H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame. Don attended Lebanon College, Lebanon PA, where he played Baseball. His love of the game continued into his adult life where he played Softball for the Belmar Barbershop and Avon Fire Dept. teams.
Don served as a dedicated member and 2 term Chief of the Avon F.D. He was the treasurer of the Avon F.D. Relief Association for 47 years. He was a member of and former Captain of the Avon First Aid Squad.
Don served and is a Navy Veteran of the Korean War.
He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret Kleva Greer, Samuel W. Kleva, and Step Dad, Goodie Greer, Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lucretia "Dita" Greer, his sons, Donald K. Greer, Jr., Garth S. Greer, (wife Cynthia), Conrad S. Greer, (wife Jennifer), his sister Mary Crompton, his grandchildren, Garth S. Greer, Jr., Bridget A. Bowden, (husband Daniel), Amy L. Greer, Savannah R. Greer, and great-grandchild, Bryson S. Bowden.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29th from 3-7 pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, Belmar N.J.. Comital will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Avon F.D. or the Avon First Aid.
For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit, reillybonnerfuneralhomr.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020