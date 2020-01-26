Services
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Greer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald K. Greer Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald K. Greer Sr. Obituary
Donald K Greer Sr.

Avon - Donald K Greer Sr. 90 of Avon, passed away on January 23rd at JSUMC in Neptune. He was born in Belmar and lived in Avon for 63 years.

Don worked for the U.S. Post Office in Neptune for over 35 years, retiring in 1990. Don was a standout athlete at Manasquan H.S. where he played both Baseball and Basketball. He was an All-State N.J. High School Baseball Player. He was inducted into the Manasquan H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame. Don attended Lebanon College, Lebanon PA, where he played Baseball. His love of the game continued into his adult life where he played Softball for the Belmar Barbershop and Avon Fire Dept. teams.

Don served as a dedicated member and 2 term Chief of the Avon F.D. He was the treasurer of the Avon F.D. Relief Association for 47 years. He was a member of and former Captain of the Avon First Aid Squad.

Don served and is a Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret Kleva Greer, Samuel W. Kleva, and Step Dad, Goodie Greer, Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lucretia "Dita" Greer, his sons, Donald K. Greer, Jr., Garth S. Greer, (wife Cynthia), Conrad S. Greer, (wife Jennifer), his sister Mary Crompton, his grandchildren, Garth S. Greer, Jr., Bridget A. Bowden, (husband Daniel), Amy L. Greer, Savannah R. Greer, and great-grandchild, Bryson S. Bowden.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29th from 3-7 pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, Belmar N.J.. Comital will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Avon F.D. or the Avon First Aid.

For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit, reillybonnerfuneralhomr.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -