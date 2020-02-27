Services
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Ave.
Toms River, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Ave.
Toms River, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:30 PM
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Ave.
Toms River, NJ
1934 - 2020
Donald Kazalunas Obituary
Donald Kazalunas

Howell - Donald Kazalunas, 85, of Howell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Donald retired to Howell in 1995 after serving 33 years as a Fireman in the city of Newark. He was Captain of Engine Co. #10. Donald was a member of the Essex County Retired Policemen and Firemen's Association. Donald is predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth Kazalunas, and brother, George Kazalunas.

He is survived by his brother, Major John Kazalunas and his wife Theresa; sister, Joan Santora, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9pm with a funeral service offered at 3:30pm. Visit www.kedzfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
