Donald Koos
Whiting - Donald Koos passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1922 in West Babylon, L.I., NY. For the last 26 years he's been a resident of Whiting, NJ.
Donald served with the 29th Division in World War II as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He saw action on Normandy Beach and was wounded. He was awarded several medals including: the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the Chevalier De La Legion D'Honneur, among others.
Donald was predeceased by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean Koos and his daughter, Susan Hayden.
Donald was devoted to his fellow veterans and assisted many of them in obtaining their due benefits. He was associated with many veteran organizations: Disabled Veterans, WWII Memorial, helping to raise funds. He was an honorary Commander of Fort Dix 2006-2007-2008 and The Manchester Township Veteran's Advisory Committee.
Viewing will be held at the Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting on Thursday, Mar. 21st from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment will follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Disabled Veterans Association or any Veterans Group, as well as the Hospice, in Donald's name, would be appreciated.
For information, directions and condolences please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 19, 2019