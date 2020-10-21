Donald L. Defibaugh



June 14, 1928 - October 16, 2020 Donald L. Defibaugh, resident of Homewood at Martinsburg, PA formerly of Toms River, NJ, passed away Friday evening, October 16, 2020 at Homewood. He was born in Six Mile Run, Bedford County, son of the late Lee Roy and Myrtle B. (Grove) Defibaugh. Donald was twice married; first to Clara Louise Nicodemus who preceded him in death on June 28, 2010 and then to Nelda Meck-Defibaugh. Surviving is his beloved wife of Martinsburg; a son, Larry Defibaugh (Nancy) of Forked River, NJ; two daughters: Brenda Eddy (Michael) of Toms River, NJ and Linda Herlihy (Martin) of Port St. Lucie, FL; seven grandchildren: Kyle, James, Scott, Samantha, Tyler, Ryan and Lynsey; five great-grandchildren: Kailea, Cassidy, Sophie, Chase and Daniel; and also his wife Nelda's family that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Naomi Fox and Helen Ganty; and four brothers: Lee, William, Allen and Willard "Peachy" Defibaugh. Donald was a 1946 graduate of Saxton Liberty High School. He then served as a medic for the U.S. Navy during WW II and years later for the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He attended Juniata College in Huntingdon and later received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Shippensburg University and eventually completed his Master's Degree from Rutgers University. Donald began his teaching career in Washington D.C. and then moved to Toms River, NJ where he taught Math and Science at the Intermediate School and High School, served as a supervisor at Walnut Elementary School, and later retired as the principal of West Dover Elementary School. Donald was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, NJ. He loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed golfing, reading and traveling. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Martinsburg, PA. Arrangements are by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Martinsburg, PA.









