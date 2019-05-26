Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Ave.
Lakehurst, NJ
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:15 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Ave.
Lakehurst, NJ
View Map
Donald L. Dobson Obituary
Donald L. Dobson

Manchester Twp. - Donald L. Dobson, 61, of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp. passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Donald was a transportation director for SciCore Academy, Hightstown. Donald was respected by the faculty and admired and loved by the students he transported. He loved watching the students grow up year after year and often referred to them as his "kids". Born in Paterson, he was raised in Hawthorne and lived in Flemington before moving to Manchester Twp. in 2013. Donald was an avid cook and enjoyed boating, deep sea fishing and the ocean. Donald attended Fellowship Chapel, Brick. Donald is survived by his wife Ellen of 32 years, his brother Richard Dobson of Tampa, FL, his sister Linda Dobson of Manchester Twp., his nephew Bill Dobson, niece Stephanie Sorensen and his extended family. A memorial gathering will be held 5-7pm with a religious service at 6:15pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to , 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
