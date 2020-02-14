Services
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC
573 Mill Creek Rd
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
(609) 597-4411
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Brant Beach, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Manahawkin - Donald L. Dube, 89, of Manahawkin, NJ, loving husband and father passed away February 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rita Schreiber Dube, his four children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 5pm to 8pm and Wednesday, February 19, 9:30am to 10:30am at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 19, 11am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Brant Beach, NJ. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. For full obituary please go to www.maxwelltobiefh.com
