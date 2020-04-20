|
Donald L. Klein, Junior, 62, of Brielle unexpectedly and joined his family in heaven on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Don resided in North Jersey most of his life and moved to the Manasquan area with his family in 1995. Don was president and owner of DK Klein Mechanical which he founded in 2000. He chose to give back with his affiliation with PRN Care, a home health care service business. Don was often seen socializing on the Manasquan beach while working on his tan.
Don is predeceased by his mother Rose Marie, his brother Eric, and his beloved son Donny. Don is survived by his loving daughter, Kristin and granddaughter Emani, his grandson Dax, the mother of his beloved children, Cindy, his father Donald L. Klein, Sr. of Waretown, his sister, Andrea and his niece and nephew, and lifelong friends Frank "Chick" and Lisa Marucci and their children, Lisann, Francine and Frankie.
The Manasquan community and Manasquan Warriors meant so much to Don and his children. In Don's memory and because of his love for the game, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Vic Kubu Long Blue Line Scholarship Fund - checks can be mailed to PO Box 616 Manasquan, NJ 08736 www.longblueline.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020