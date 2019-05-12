Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Donald McKelvey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McKelvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald McKelvey


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald McKelvey Obituary
Donald McKelvey

Brick - Donald McKelvey, age 87 of Brick, passed away on May 8, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center. He was born in Point Pleasant but was a lifelong resident of Brick. He worked in the Roads Department for Brick Township for 38 years. He attended Osbornville Protestant Church. Donald is predeceased by his sisters, Lillian Cowen and Helen Harvey. He was an avid card player. He is survived by his brother, Charles McKelvey and his wife Jane, nieces and nephew Carol Cowen, John Harvey, Janice Harvey, and Linda Harvey. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 10am-12pm with a service to begin at 11:30am at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. Burial will follow at Osbornville Cemetery, Brick. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now