Brick - Donald McKelvey, age 87 of Brick, passed away on May 8, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center. He was born in Point Pleasant but was a lifelong resident of Brick. He worked in the Roads Department for Brick Township for 38 years. He attended Osbornville Protestant Church. Donald is predeceased by his sisters, Lillian Cowen and Helen Harvey. He was an avid card player. He is survived by his brother, Charles McKelvey and his wife Jane, nieces and nephew Carol Cowen, John Harvey, Janice Harvey, and Linda Harvey. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 10am-12pm with a service to begin at 11:30am at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. Burial will follow at Osbornville Cemetery, Brick. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019