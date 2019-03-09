|
|
Donald Moscatiello Jr.
Egg Harbor Township - Donald Moscatiello Jr, age 54 of Egg Harbor Township, NJ formerly of Jackson and Toms River, NJ passed away at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on Friday February 22. Born in Brooklyn, NY, his family moved to New Jersey where Donald grew up with his sister. Donald had a passion for helping others in need, his family and friends. He greatly loved fishing with his nephews, walking with his dogs enjoying nature, antiquing, cooking, gardening and especially the NY Giants football team. He valiantly fought with the resilience of a hero, surpassing all odds and expectations. He is survived by his loving mother, Frances; sister, Janet Keil, brother-in-law Ed, nephews Ryan and Kevin and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Anyone wishing to remember Donald through a memorial donation may send it to the Clyde F. Barker Penn Transplant House via this web site http://tinyurl.com/DonMoscatielloJr. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019