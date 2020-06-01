Donald N. "Ducky" Fornicola
Ocean - Donald N. "Ducky" Fornicola, 85 beloved and respected, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully from prostate cancer at his home surrounded by family on May 30, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1935, in Neptune, N.J., and was the son of the late Theodore and Mary Fornicola.
Ducky attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Grammar School and Asbury Park High School. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
He was the proprietor of Ducky's Hot Dogs on the Asbury Boardwalk for 30 years and then employed with Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Office. He employed many local youths who he later mentored throughout their endeavors. Ducky took great pride in his family and visited them daily. He enjoyed the successes of his children and assisted them in any way he could including managing Dino's in Long Branch and the Grateful Deli in Loch Arbour.
Ducky excelled at basketball throughout his life. His love of basketball led him to become the director of the Monmouth Ocean County Parochial Basketball League. He later formed the Mt. Carmel Men's League and also the Allenhurst Summer Recreational Basketball League. His involvement in basketball allowed him to coach and inspire many young men with their accomplishments.
Ducky also had a passion for golf. He was an above-average golfer playing at least weekly up until last fall; an avid Dallas Cowboys fan loved Dean Martin and the New York Yankees.
His charisma and charm impacted the lives of many forever. He had a lasting impression on those that met him and made a difference in the lives of anyone he came across. Ducky went above and beyond in trying to help anyone he encountered, and his smile was contagious. He knew how to brighten your day and had enough personality to fill the room. Ducky was an inspiration to those around him.
He is survived by his wife who was his grade-school sweetheart married 64 years, Ursula (Aldarelli) Fornicola; his four children and their spouses Kristie Linington (Gary), Mary Kessler (Scott), Ursula Carkhuff (Chris), and Dino Fornicola (Caroline). Grandchildren, Ashley Linington Ludwig (Ryan), Joseph Linington, Kaitlyn Lougee (Michael), Donald Kessler, Austin Carkhuff, Myles Fornicola, Bryan Linington, and Kevin Coyle; his great-grandchildren, Asher and Addie Ludwig, Michael Lougee; his brothers, Theodore Fornicola, Robert Fornicola, and Fredrick Fornicola (Marie); his sister, Joan Aldarelli. His Sisters-In-Law Fran Giacone, Sister Christina Aldarelli, IHM; his Brother-In-Law Ralph Aldarelli and his life partner, Phillip Degenstein and many nieces, nephews and friends too many to mention.
Thank you and we will miss you Ducky, Coach, Mentor, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Role Model, and Friend.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial will be held in his honor at a later date where everyone can come together and celebrate Ducky's life. His family wishes to acknowledge Dr. Angelo Chinnici his primary care physician and friend as well as the heroes at Memorial Sloan Kettering, especially Dr, Michael Morris, Tracy Curley and all his staff. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/Ducky or mail donation in memory of Donald Fornicola to 1275 York Avenue, New York, New York 10065.
Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.